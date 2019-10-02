|
MUMBY Tony It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Tony who passed away peacefully following a long illness on 24th September 2019,
aged 77.
Dear husband of Libby, loving dad to Karen, Mark, the late Andy and Mandy. A father law to Roslyn, Alison and Garip. A devoted grandad and great gangang who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will take place at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Louth St Barnabas Hospice can be sent to
St Barnabas, 12 Cardinal Close, Lincoln LN2 4SY (please mark donations to be for the Louth Hospice) or they can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare Louth, 110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019