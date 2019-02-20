|
|
|
MERRIMAN TONY
Sadly passed away on
14th February 2019.
Beloved husband to the late Barbara. Treasured Dad to Natasha and Charlotte and precious Grandad to Sally, Emma Zavier and Theo, also a loved Father in law to Mark and Chris.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe on Thursday 7th March at 11am.
Flowers welcome, or if desired, donations made payable to
"RAF Benevolent Fund"
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services,
High Street, Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU. Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More