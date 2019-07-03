Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
13:00
Alford Crematorium
Buckley Tim Passed away peacefully on
19th June 2019 at home,
aged 85 years.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to
"British Heart Foundation"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on July 3, 2019
