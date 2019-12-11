|
|
|
Smith Sylvia May Sylvia, of Trusthorpe, passed away peacefully on 14th November 2019 at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 75.
Loving wife of the late Ken,
sister to twins Margaret and Ann, brother-in-law to John and Brian.
A much loved auntie to Jason,
Malcolm, Michelle and Deborah,
also a great-auntie.
Sylvia will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Trusthorpe Methodist Church on Friday 20th December at 11.00am followed by committal in St Peter's Churchyard, Trusthorpe.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to
Trusthorpe Methodist Church.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019