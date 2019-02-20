|
|
|
North Sylvia Peacefully passed away after a short illness on 8th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Ray and mum to Sue, Martin and the late John.
Sylvia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Louth on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at
Louth Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to "Cancer Research UK" can be left after the Service or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
