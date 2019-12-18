|
|
|
Terrett Sydney George William Passed away peacefully at home in Louth on Friday 6th December 2019, aged 90.
Dearly devoted husband to Joyce, much loved father,
grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
St James' Church in Louth on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1pm, followed by committal at Alford Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
but if desired, donations may be made payable to St James' Church
or the Children's Society
and left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX.
01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019