Michelle
(née Windley) Peacefully after a short illness, Sue sadly passed away
aged 54 years.
Dearly loved Daughter, Wife, Mum, Sister, Niece, Daughter-in-law, Auntie, Cousin and good friend to many
who will be missed by all.
A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 16th December 2019 at 3pm. No flowers please by request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made payable to 'Macmillan Nurses' c/o Mashfords Funeral Home, Norfolk Lane, Cleethorpes.
Enquiries 01472 200004.
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
