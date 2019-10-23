|
|
|
Greenfield Susan Joyce
(nee Sanderson) Passed away peacefully after a
battle with cancer. Loving wife,
mum, nanna and sister.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at
All Saint's Church, West Ashby
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made payable to L.N.A.A.C.T
(Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance).
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 23, 2019