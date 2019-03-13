Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kettle Funeral Directors
110 Kidgate
Louth, Lincolnshire LN11 9BX
01507 600 710
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Wood

Notice Condolences

Shirley Wood Notice
Wood Shirley On the 4th March 2019,
Shirley, passed away peacefully
at Grimsby Hospital
Surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved Wife of the Late Eric;
much loved Mother,
Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at
St James Church Louth,
on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations
made payable to either,
The Samaritans or
Friends of Louth Play Goers,
may be sent directly to the charities
or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeral Care
110 Kidgate, Louth, Lincolnshire
Tel 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices