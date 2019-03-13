|
Wood Shirley On the 4th March 2019,
Shirley, passed away peacefully
at Grimsby Hospital
Surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved Wife of the Late Eric;
much loved Mother,
Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at
St James Church Louth,
on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations
made payable to either,
The Samaritans or
Friends of Louth Play Goers,
may be sent directly to the charities
or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeral Care
110 Kidgate, Louth, Lincolnshire
Tel 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
