|
|
|
WILLIAMS Shirley Passed away peacefully on
12th October 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife and best
friend of the late Ken.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday
5th October 2019 at 10.00am
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Alzheimer's Research UK"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 30, 2019