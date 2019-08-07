|
|
|
GRANTHAM Rosalind Ann
(Neé Hardy) It is with great sadness that we announce Roz aged 69 years, passed away on Saturday July 27th, 2019, surrounded by her family in the tender care of St Andrew's Hospice, Grimsby.
Beloved wife of Stuart,
loving mum of Julie, Trudie and Nichola, dear mother in law of Stephen,
Joe and Andrew.
Devoted nanna of Sam, Joe, Violet, Ben, George, Anna, and James.
Treasured sister to Miles
and his partner Pat.
Caring friend to many,
who will be greatly missed
by those who knew her.
There will be a private Cremation followed by a Memorial Service
at St Helen's Church, North Thoresby on Wednesday 14th August 2019,
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only
but donations, in Roz's memory, made payable to "St Andrew's Hospice"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 7, 2019