BONTOFT Ronald The family of the late Ronald Bontoft would like to thank everyone for
their attendance at Ron's funeral and for the kindness and sympathy shown
to them during their recent bereavement.
Also, for the cards, floral tributes and donations to Marie Curie.
A special thank you to the
Rev. Ivor Haythorne for his comforting service, the Louth Golf Club for refreshments and
Kettle Funeralcare for their personal and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Louth Leader on July 19, 2019