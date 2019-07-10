Home

BONTOFT Ronald Ron passed away peacefully at home on 2nd July 2019.
Beloved husband of the late May, much loved dad of Tricia and Gail.
Loving grandad to Karl,
Kieron & Rebekah and
dear friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at
2.30 pm on Monday 15th July at
Louth Methodist Church, followed by the committal at Louth Cemetery.
Donations to Ron's chosen charities if desired, may be left after the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare
110 Kidgate, Louth, Lincs
LN11 9BX.
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019
