Shields Bud M.B.E. Passed away peacefully at home on the 21st of February 2019 aged 88 years.
A dearly loved husband to Janet, brother to Margaret
and the late David Shields.
Bud will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 11.30.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to Parkinsons UK or St Barnabas Hospice.
Please see our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
