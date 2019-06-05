|
|
|
GRAHAM Reta
(formerly Monument)
Peacefully passed away on Thursday
23 May 2019 at the Wolds Care Centre, Louth, aged 101 years.
Widow of Norman, (1987), and
Dougie, (2013). Mother of Dianne
and the late Beverley,
Mother in law of Mike and Celia,
Grandmother of Wayne, Nick, Sonja
and Simon, Great-grandmother of
Olly, Kara and Danny.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Funeral Service will be held at
Alford Crematorium at 12 noon
on Monday 24 June 2019.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on June 5, 2019
