Browning Raymond James
With great sadness, following a long and courageous battle, fought with much dignity, we sadly announce the loss of Raymond, who died on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at home in the loving arms of his devoted wife, Rosemary.
Cherished dad of Iris, Annette, Susan, David and Richard. Much loved and respected grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
A service to celebrate Raymond's life will take place at Alford Crematorium on Monday 9th December 2019 at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received in Raymond's memory to 'Asbestos Victim Support' and 'Cancer Research UK'
(for Louth Run For Life). Donations can be left after the service or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019