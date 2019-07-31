Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Legbourne
Polly Sturman Notice
STURMAN Polly
After a brave battle,
very sadly passed away on
Monday 15th July 2019, aged 74 years.
A loving wife, mother and nana.
A bright, vibrant, shining light much loved by all who knew her.

The Funeral Service is to take place at All Saints Church, Legbourne on Monday 12th August 2019 at 1.00pm,

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 31, 2019
