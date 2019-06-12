|
HEADLAM Polly It is with deep sadness that
we announce the death of Polly
who passed away peacefully
on 2nd June 2019.
Loving wife of the late Stan and
an amazing mum to Jo, Pip and Sara.
A funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th June at 10am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Cancer Research UK,
PO BOX 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ
or can be left at the service.
All enquiries to
Kettle Louth, 110 Kidgate, Louth,
LN11 9BX or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on June 12, 2019
