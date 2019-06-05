|
|
|
Collins Polly
Sadly passed away at
The Elms Care Home, Louth
on 22nd May 2019,
aged 67 years.
Much loved by Chris and
many other friends.
The funeral service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 17th June 2019
at 2.00pm.
Flowers welcome or
donations if desired payable to
'Alzheimer's Society'
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop
/funeral/online-obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth
LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Please wear bright clothing.
Published in Louth Leader on June 5, 2019
