|
|
|
Boot neé Dakin
Phyllis Of Sutton on Sea.
It is with deep sadness we
announce the death of Phyllis, at
Wyngate Nursing Home, Mablethorpe.
Wife of the late George, Mother to Reg, the late Sheila and Josie.
Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and Great Great Grandmother.
Funeral service at
St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe
on Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 2.00pm. Followed by burial
in the old churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable
to Trusthorpe PCC.
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services, Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea. LN12 2LL.
Tel: 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on July 24, 2019