Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
Trusthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Boot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Boot

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Boot Notice
Boot neé Dakin
Phyllis Of Sutton on Sea.
It is with deep sadness we
announce the death of Phyllis, at
Wyngate Nursing Home, Mablethorpe.
Wife of the late George, Mother to Reg, the late Sheila and Josie.
Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and Great Great Grandmother.
Funeral service at
St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe
on Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 2.00pm. Followed by burial
in the old churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable
to Trusthorpe PCC.
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services, Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea. LN12 2LL.
Tel: 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.