WINN PHILIP JAMES
"PHIL" Sadly passed away at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby on
15th October 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband to Sue,
cherished father to Julie, Tina, Mark and the late Steven. Dearest friend and confidante to Rachel and John.
The Funeral Service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "St Barnabas Hospice" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
