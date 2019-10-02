|
|
|
Smith Philip Sydney Passed away peacefully on September 19th 2019 in the care of Wyngate Care Home, Mablethorpe, aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Evelyn, father
of Sandra and Julie and proud grandfather to Sarah, Edward,
Joshua and Victoria.
Phil will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Helen's Church, Theddlethorpe
on Friday 11th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired to St Helen's
Church or Dementia UK.
Please see our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU
Tel : 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019