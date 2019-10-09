Home

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00
Alford Crematorium
Peter Mail Notice
MAIL Peter Suddenly passed away on
22nd September 2019,
aged 70 years.

Much loved husband and father.

The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 11.00am.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"North Somercotes Meals On Wheels" or "P&K Lingard" (raising funds for a Defibrillator to be purchased for
North Somercotes), can be left after the Service or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.