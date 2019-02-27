|
|
|
GOWLER Peter John
'Pete' Sadly, passed away, peacefully at home, on 18th February 2019.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 11th March 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
Cancer Research UK can be left after the service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
