Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Gowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Gowler

Notice Condolences

Peter Gowler Notice
GOWLER Peter John
'Pete' Sadly, passed away, peacefully at home, on 18th February 2019.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 11th March 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
Cancer Research UK can be left after the service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.