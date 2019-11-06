|
Fridlington Peter Died at Welbourn Nursing Home on 24th October, 2019, aged 87.
Widower of Janet and dad to Ruth, Jayne and Mary.
The funeral service will take place at Navenby Methodist Chapel at 12 noon on Monday 11th November, 2019.
Not necessary to wear black.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society or Navenby Methodist Chapel, may be given at the funeral or sent to
Co-operative Funeral Services,
Tritton Road, Lincoln LN6 7QY.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 6, 2019