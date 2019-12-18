|
|
|
Edwards Peter Formerly of The Lawn, Trusthorpe, passed away peacefully on the
5th of December 2019, aged 89 years.
Loving husband of the late Jean and father of Malcolm and Janet.
Pete will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at
St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe on Monday 23rd of December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, payable to RNLI.
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019