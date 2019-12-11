|
|
|
ARLISS Pearl Beccy and family would like
to express their heartfelt thanks for the many messages of love and support
received on the recent passing of Pearl.
Special thanks to the Lincolnshire
Co-op for their excellent care and professionalism, to Father James
Robinson for his words of comfort and for leading a beautiful funeral service and to Kenwick Park Hotel for
hosting refreshments afterwards.
Thank you to those who donated to
St Barnabas Hospice Trust,
Macmillan Cancer Support
and Marie Curie in memory of Pearl.
A generous sum of £400 was received.
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019