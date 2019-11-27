Home

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Manby
Arliss Pearl Sadly, passed away at home on
7th November 2019, aged 75 years.
Treasured wife to the late Barry,
loving mum to Beccy, proud gran to Matt and Ben and beloved
sister to Julia and the late Jill.
Kind and supportive aunty
and a true friend to many.
The funeral service took place at
St Mary's Church, Manby on
Monday 25th November 2019
followed by a burial at Louth Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, to
Marie Curie, Macmillan and
St Barnabas Hospice Trust
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
