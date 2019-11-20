|
Arliss
Pearl
Sadly, passed away at home on 7th November 2019, aged 75 years.
Treasured wife to the late Barry, loving mum to Beccy, proud gran to Matt and Ben and beloved sister to Julia and the late Jill. Kind and supportive aunty and a true friend to many.
A service is to take place at St Mary's Church, Manby on Monday 25th November 2019 at 1pm, followed by a burial at Louth Cemetery for close family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie, Macmillan and St Barnabas Hospice Trust can be left after the service or via our online memorial at
www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 20, 2019