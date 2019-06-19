|
|
|
McCree
Patrick David
"Paddy" Retired Pharmacist.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 9th June 2019, aged 85 years.
Paddy was a very much loved
Husband, Father, Grandfather
and good friend to many,
who will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of Paddy will be held at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 1pm.
Smart casual, bright clothes
preferred to be worn.
No flowers please by family request, but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "Marie Curie" or "St Barnabas Nurses" will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
