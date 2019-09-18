Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gibson

Notice Condolences

Patricia Gibson Notice
GIBSON Patricia
(nee Fryer) Formerly of Swaby, passed away peacefully at Eresby Hall, Spilsby on 26th August 2019 aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Hubert,
mother of Philip and Fiona, aunt,
friend and neighbour.
Funeral service to be held in Swaby,
St Nicholas Church on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 2.00pm.
No flowers please but donations in Pat's memory may be left at the Church or sent, payable to "Friends of Eresby Hall" to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ (01507 463444).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.