GIBSON Patricia
(nee Fryer) Formerly of Swaby, passed away peacefully at Eresby Hall, Spilsby on 26th August 2019 aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Hubert,
mother of Philip and Fiona, aunt,
friend and neighbour.
Funeral service to be held in Swaby,
St Nicholas Church on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 2.00pm.
No flowers please but donations in Pat's memory may be left at the Church or sent, payable to "Friends of Eresby Hall" to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ (01507 463444).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019