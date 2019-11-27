Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:00
St James Parish Church
Louth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Baker

Notice Condolences

Olga Baker Notice
BAKER Olga Passed away on
8th November 2019, aged 79 years.

Beloved wife of Geoff, dear mum to Fiona, James and Daniel, cherished grandma to Oliver, Isaac, Sophie,
Abbi, Thomas and Annie.

A Celebration of Olga's life will take place at St James Parish Church,
Louth on Friday 29th November 2019
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "Stroke Association" or "Macmillan Cancer Support" can be left after the
Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -