|
|
|
BAKER Olga Passed away on
8th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff, dear mum to Fiona, James and Daniel, cherished grandma to Oliver, Isaac, Sophie,
Abbi, Thomas and Annie.
A Celebration of Olga's life will take place at St James Parish Church,
Louth on Friday 29th November 2019
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "Stroke Association" or "Macmillan Cancer Support" can be left after the
Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019