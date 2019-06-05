|
|
|
Aldrich Nicholas Nicholas, of Theddlethorpe,
passed away peacefully on
20th May 2019, aged 58 years.
Son of the late
Maurice and Brenda Aldrich.
Loving dad to Robert,
Nicholas and Thomas.
A funeral service to celebrate Dad's life is to be held on Wednesday 12th June at 11.00am at St Edith's Church, Grimoldby, followed by a committal in the churchyard after the service.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society, can be left
after the service or sent C/O
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL, Tel : 01507 441271
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Published in Louth Leader on June 5, 2019
Read More