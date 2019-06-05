Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00
St Edith's Church
Grimoldby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Aldrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Aldrich

Notice Condolences

Nicholas Aldrich Notice
Aldrich Nicholas Nicholas, of Theddlethorpe,
passed away peacefully on
20th May 2019, aged 58 years.
Son of the late
Maurice and Brenda Aldrich.
Loving dad to Robert,
Nicholas and Thomas.
A funeral service to celebrate Dad's life is to be held on Wednesday 12th June at 11.00am at St Edith's Church, Grimoldby, followed by a committal in the churchyard after the service.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society, can be left
after the service or sent C/O
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL, Tel : 01507 441271
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Published in Louth Leader on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.