J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Milsont Tucker

Milsont Tucker Notice
Tucker Milsont 'George' Aged 82 years of Donnington on Bain peacefully passed away
on 2nd October, 2019.
Much loved husband of the late Sheila. Dearly loved dad of Sean.
Cherished grandad of Abigail.
A larger than life "Legend"
that will be loved and missed by
all his family and friends.
A service of Celebration for his life
will be held at St Andrew's Church, Donnington on Bain on
Tuesday 22nd October at 12:15pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
