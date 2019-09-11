Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Mike Shaw Notice
SHAW Mike
J.C.M Peacefully passed away
on 28th August 2019,
aged 82 years.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium
on Friday 20th September 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Diabetes UK" or "Dementia UK"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth
LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
