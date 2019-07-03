|
Lorenzo Mike Passed away peacefully
on the 14th of June 2019
aged 78 years.
A much loved husband to Lynda,
a beloved dad, grandad, brother, uncle and dear friend of many.
Mike will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and pets.
A funeral service will be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 2.00pm.
Donations, if desired to CLIC Sargent
Please see our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on July 3, 2019