|
|
|
ADDISON Mick Suddenly passed away
on 11th August 2019,
aged 66 years.
Much loved partner, brother and uncle.
The Funeral Service is to take place at
Alford Crematorium on Thursday
12th September 2019 at 10.00am
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "LIVES" or
"The Ark" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth
LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Please no black
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 4, 2019