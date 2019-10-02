|
|
|
WARD Michael Anthony
(Mike) Formerly of Park Avenue
Fish & Chip Shop, Louth.
Of Beadlam, passed away at home after a short illness on September 23rd 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Norma,
a much-loved dad of Louise and Stuart, father in-law to Rebecca and Paul,
a loving grandad of Imogen and a dear brother and brother in-law.
A Private Cremation will take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Hilda's Church Beadlam
(North Yorkshire) on
Tuesday 8th October at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu if desired may be given for Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie Cancer Care and Church Funds, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services.
Tel 01439 772340
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019