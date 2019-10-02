Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ward

Notice Condolences

Michael Ward Notice
WARD Michael Anthony
(Mike) Formerly of Park Avenue
Fish & Chip Shop, Louth.
Of Beadlam, passed away at home after a short illness on September 23rd 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Norma,
a much-loved dad of Louise and Stuart, father in-law to Rebecca and Paul,
a loving grandad of Imogen and a dear brother and brother in-law.
A Private Cremation will take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Hilda's Church Beadlam
(North Yorkshire) on
Tuesday 8th October at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu if desired may be given for Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie Cancer Care and Church Funds, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services.
Tel 01439 772340
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.