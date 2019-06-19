Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
14:00
St Helen's Church
Burgh on Bain
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
15:30
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Taylor

Notice Condolences

Michael Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Michael John Of 36 Sutton Court, Skegness, Lincolnshire, lately of
Burgh on Bain, Lincolnshire. On Saturday 8th June, aged 86 years, died peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by his loved ones, Lisa his wife, Tim and Robin his son and daughter and Margot and David his daughter and son-in-law.
Private family Committal Service
at Alford Crematorium.
All are welcome to a
Thanksgiving Service at 2pm on
Friday 28th June at St Helen's Church, Burgh on Bain, followed at 3.30pm by refreshments at Kenwick Park Hotel, Louth. Enquiries regarding flowers and/or charitable donations
please direct to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Sutton-on-Sea,
Tel 01507 441271.
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.