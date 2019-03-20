|
|
|
JACKLIN Michael
'Jake'
Former rural studies teacher at
Monks Dyke School, Louth.
Peacefully passed away on
8th March 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to the late Doreen, much loved father of Judith and
father in law to Jerry, brother to John, uncle to Tim and Katie
and a friend to many.
The Funeral Service is to take place at St James Parish Church, Louth on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
