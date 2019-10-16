|
|
|
Montgomery Melvyn Grantham Passed away on 29th September 2019 at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, after a short illness, aged 72 years.
Much loved brother, uncle
and great-uncle.
A friend to many.
A committal will take place at
Birdsong Green Burial Site, Alford on Friday 25th October at 10.45am, followed by a celebration
of life at Louth Golf Club,
Crowtree Lane, Louth at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Lincolnshire Trust for Cats" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
