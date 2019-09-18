Home

BILLANEY Maurice Peacefully passed away in his sleep
on 3rd September 2019, aged 95 years,
in the care of The Wolds Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Betty,
much loved father and grandad.

The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on Monday
23rd September 2019 at 10am.

Flowers welcome or donations, if
desired, payable to "Parkinson's UK"
can be left after the Service, via
our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
