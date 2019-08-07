Resources More Obituaries for Maureen Shucksmith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maureen Shucksmith

Notice Shucksmith Maureen Elizabeth

(Molly) Following the passing of Molly on

3rd July 2019, the family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks for the cards, letters and messages of support they have received from everyone at this sad time. The donations that people have made have been overwhelming and will be put to

good use at Marie Curie & St

Barnabas Hospice Trust.



A special mention goes to Mr Nick Adams for the service at Nichol Hill, Louth and Reverend Susan

Chambers for her service at Grimsby Crematorium. Thank you to Alvingham Caterers and Linda Peterson.



Thank you to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Louth, who managed all the arrangements with

sensitivity and care.



Thank you to everyone involved in making the day go just as Molly

Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 7, 2019