Shucksmith Maureen Elizabeth
(Molly) Following the passing of Molly on
3rd July 2019, the family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks for the cards, letters and messages of support they have received from everyone at this sad time. The donations that people have made have been overwhelming and will be put to
good use at Marie Curie & St
Barnabas Hospice Trust.
A special mention goes to Mr Nick Adams for the service at Nichol Hill, Louth and Reverend Susan
Chambers for her service at Grimsby Crematorium. Thank you to Alvingham Caterers and Linda Peterson.
Thank you to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Louth, who managed all the arrangements with
sensitivity and care.
Thank you to everyone involved in making the day go just as Molly
would have wanted it.
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 7, 2019