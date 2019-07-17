|
|
|
Shucksmith Maureen Elizabeth
'Molly' Passed away at home on
3rd July 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife to the late Philip Henry.
Loving mum, nana and great-nana
and good friend to many.
Molly will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A service to celebrate Molly's life to be held at Nichol Hill Methodist Chapel on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 12 noon following a private cremation. Donations if desired, payable to
Marie Curie or St Barnabas.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on July 17, 2019