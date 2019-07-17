Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00
Nichol Hill Methodist Chapel
Maureen Shucksmith Notice
Shucksmith Maureen Elizabeth
'Molly' Passed away at home on
3rd July 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife to the late Philip Henry.
Loving mum, nana and great-nana
and good friend to many.

Molly will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.

A service to celebrate Molly's life to be held at Nichol Hill Methodist Chapel on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 12 noon following a private cremation. Donations if desired, payable to
Marie Curie or St Barnabas.

All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on July 17, 2019
