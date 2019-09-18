|
|
|
LATHBURY Maryllyn
"Marnie" Peacefully passed away
on 3rd September 2019
aged 83 years.
Marnie was a loving Mother to Kirk, Cherished Sister to Graham and Brenda and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
A service to celebrate the life of
Marnie will be held at Alford Crematorium, Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 12pm.
Bright colours to be worn in memory of Marnie. Floral tributes or if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "The Ark" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019