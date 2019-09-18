Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryllyn Lathbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryllyn Lathbury

Notice Condolences

Maryllyn Lathbury Notice
LATHBURY Maryllyn
"Marnie" Peacefully passed away
on 3rd September 2019
aged 83 years.
Marnie was a loving Mother to Kirk, Cherished Sister to Graham and Brenda and good friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
A service to celebrate the life of
Marnie will be held at Alford Crematorium, Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 12pm.
Bright colours to be worn in memory of Marnie. Floral tributes or if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "The Ark" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.