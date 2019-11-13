|
Nicholson Mary It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mary,
who passed away peacefully on
the 7th November 2019, aged 83.
Devoted wife of Edward,
loving Mother of Louise,
Robert and Simon and adoring
Granny to her five Grandchildren.
Her love, warmth and wisdom
will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Edith's Church, Grimoldby on
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations preferred to the
Alzheimer's Society at
mary-nicholson1.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 13, 2019