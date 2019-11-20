|
|
|
Cope
Mary
Mary, of Sutton on Sea passed away peacefully at Apex Care Centre, Mablethorpe on 5th November 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved mother to Liz and partner, Ciaran.
Mary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe on Tuesday 26th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to The Ark Animal Rescue Centre.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 20, 2019