|
|
|
KILLICK Marjorie Annie Patricia, Caroline and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended Marjorie's funeral, for the many cards and messages of condolence received at this sad time and for all the donations to St Andrew's Church, Stewton and The Cinnamon Trust.
Many thanks also to the
'Wolds Care Centre' for their
dedicated care of Marjorie
over the last two months.
Special thanks to Rev Canon Alan Hayday for his kind words
and beautiful service,
to Cathy Edwards and team at Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services Louth for their patience,
thoughtfulness and exceptional funeral arrangements.
Finally, thanks to the 'Royal Oak Inn' (Splash) for their
super catering and service.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 6, 2019