KILLICK Marjorie Annie Passed away peacefully at
the Wolds Care Centre, Louth on
18th September 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved and devoted wife of the late Leslie, dearly loved and treasured
mum of Patricia and Caroline,
loving mother-in-law of Martyn and Mike and a much loved grandma of Danny and sister-in-law of Doreen.
Marjorie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service is to take place at St Andrew's Church, Stewton on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1.00pm,
followed by interment at
St Peter and St Paul's Churchyard, Healing on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "PCC Stewton No2 Account" or "The Cinnamon Trust" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 2, 2019