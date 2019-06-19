|
PEATFIELD Marie
Nee Colebrook Of Marie Colebrook
School of Dance.
Peacefully at home after a long illness, battled with great dignity,
on 5th June 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, cherished aunt of Julie, David, Anthony and their families, her supportive friend and carer Norman
and also a good friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 11.40am.
At Marie's request no floral tributes please but donations will be gratefully received for RNLI Cleethorpes or Andy's Children's Hospice
and may be left in a donation box, within the Crematorium gardens
after the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
135 Granville Street, Grimsby.
Tel: 01472 355395.
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
